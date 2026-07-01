23-year-old man dies after third trench collapses in Southeast Michigan

A 23-year-old man has died after a trench collapsed at a construction site in Livingston County, making it the third trench to collapse in the last two days in Southeast Michigan.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a commercial site on Grand River Avenue and Nicholson Road in Handy Township at about 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office says a preliminary investigation found that workers were installing underground tanks. While the 23-year-old was working in the trench, the trench collapsed, trapping him for a short while.

The sheriff's office says that deputies and workers extricated the man and attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office did not release any additional information on the incident.

The incident happened after two trenches collapsed in Oakland County in the last 24 hours.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says that at about 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday, a 35-year-old Ira Township man was among the workers installing field tile for a septic system on Barber Road. The sheriff's office says that when the man entered the trench, it collapsed, burying him in the soil.

Deputies and the Oxford Fire Department were able to get the man out. He is listed in stable condition.

At about 9:41 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities say a 25-year-old Clarkston man became trapped after a trench collapsed at a subdivision that was under construction in Orion Township. Authorities say a subcontracted excavation company was working ahead of the installation of a sanitary sewer line at the time of the incident.

The man was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.