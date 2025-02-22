Minnesota Wild beat Detroit Red Wings in overtime 4-3

I-696 overnight closures; Michigan minimum wage changes; robbery at donut shop and more top stories

I-696 overnight closures; Michigan minimum wage changes; robbery at donut shop and more top stories

I-696 overnight closures; Michigan minimum wage changes; robbery at donut shop and more top stories

Marco Rossi scored with 1:25 remaining in overtime as the Minnesota Wild rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Rossi had just come out of the penalty box after being called for hooking. He wound up with a breakaway and his shot squirted past the goal line.

Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist for Minnesota, which rallied from a 3-1 third-period deficit. Marcus Foligno and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots.

Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond each had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings. Larkin's 13th power-play goal this season tied him with Tampa Bay's Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point for the league lead.

Detroit's Andrew Copp recorded his 300th point in his 700th career game with a first-period assist. Cam Talbot made 35 saves for Detroit.

Wild: They're more than surviving without leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov, who has missed seven straight games due to a lower-body injury that landed him on long-term injured reserve. Minnesota is 5-2 in that span.

Copp, who centered the second line for the Red Wings, didn't finish the game. He was injured during a scuffle late in the second period.

Minnesota pulled Fleury for an extra skater trailing 3-2. Foligno scored the tying goal with a shot from the left side off a pass from Rossi.

The 40-year-old Fleury made the 1,045th appearance of his career, surpassing Roberto Luongo for second place on the NHL's all-time list for games played by a goaltender. Martin Brodeur holds the all-time record with 1,266 games played. Fleury is retiring after the season.

The Wild host the Red Wings in a rematch on Tuesday night.