Miniature horse on the loose lassoed by Brownstown Township police

The owner of a miniature horse has claimed the animal after police in Brownstown Township, Michigan, found it walking in a residential neighborhood Monday evening. 

"St. Patrick's Day brings out some wild behavior so our night shift was on high alert for suspicious activity  …well look who they caught creeping around one of our subdivisions," the department's social media post said. 

Police lassoed up the animal, and shared some photos and a video of the brown and white miniature horse after it was caught, saying "this guy had a little too much fun on St. Patty's Day." 

mini-horse.jpg
Brownstown Township Police caught a miniature horse walking around a subdivision March 17, 2025; and helped return the animal to its owner. Brownstown Township Police Department
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

