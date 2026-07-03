Scholten calls for investigation into flu outbreak at Texas Air Force base after Michigan trainee's death

A military trainee from Michigan died last month at an Air Force base in Texas, and Democratic lawmakers say his death is connected to a reported flu outbreak on the base.

Michigan Congresswoman Hillary Scholten is now calling for an investigation into the outbreak at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio that she said led to the death of trainee Keon McDaniel, of Grand Rapids. A congressional staffer told CBS News that the outbreak infected nearly 300 people.

"We owe Keon, and every service member, our nation's very best to safeguard their health and well-being. My prayers are with his family, loved ones, and fellow Airmen, especially those who have also been infected by the flu outbreak," Scholten said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Keon's family deserves the truth, and our military deserves leadership that puts their health above politics."

The 37th Training Wing said McDaniel, a trainee from the 737th Training Support Squadron, was in his sixth week of training when he died on June 16 after experiencing a "medical emergency." At the time, military officials said the cause of the emergency was under investigation.

However, Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro from Texas said in a statement on June 30 that the Air Force confirmed McDaniel died from the outbreak.

Castro scrutinized U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who announced in April that the flu vaccine was optional for service members, effective immediately. In June, a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed to CBS News that all U.S. military branches were once again requiring recruits to get the vaccine.

"This is a tragedy that could have been prevented were it not for the reckless actions of Secretary Hegseth," Castro said.

An Air Force spokesperson said mitigation measures have been implemented at the base, that trainees who may be exposed are being monitored and that symptomatic trainees are being treated, CBS News reported.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the 37th Training Wing and Lackland Air Force Base to confirm whether McDaniel's death was related to the outbreak and is awaiting responses.