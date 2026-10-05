Milford Village Council to vote on renewing Flock contract

The Milford Village Council is scheduled to vote on whether to renew its contract with Flock on Monday.

"Mass surveillance is not inevitable, and if you vote no tonight, Milford will be safer," said one of many residents who spoke out about their concerns at the last council meeting.

There are now 15 Flock cameras in the Village of Milford, and the automatic license plate readers used by local police departments have become extremely unpopular throughout the area.

"We don't want this beautiful village, amazing downtown, your riverwalk, all the good food and everything else we've got going downtown here to disappear because people will stop coming and spending their money in the village," another resident said

In the past few months, several communities in Metro Detroit have ended their contracts with Flock, including Monroe County, St. Clair Shores, Eastpointe, South Lyon and Independence Township.

One of the outspoken Milford residents told CBS Detroit, "And every day this technology remains, people are at risk."

At 7:30 p.m. on Monday, the Milford Village Council is scheduled to vote on whether or not to renew its contract with Flock.

Many residents are expected to attend, including a group that has been protesting the cameras, which they say violate their privacy and pose a real threat of misuse by bad actors.

Multiple Village Council members have responded to CBS Detroit's request for comment — some saying they are willing to speak after Monday night's meeting, and others saying they have no comment.