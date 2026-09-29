South Lyon City Council votes to deactivate Flock cameras

Flock cameras will no longer be used in South Lyon after the city council voted Monday night to remove them.

Some South Lyon community members were in favor of the Flock cameras; others were against them, but it was the city council that voted 5-2 to immediately turn off the cameras.

South Lyon Police Chief Bonnie Unruh says the two Flock cameras in the city are no longer collecting data.

"We only have two (Flock cameras)," Unruh said. "They are not following you."

The Flock cameras have been covered up for the time being.

As for what's next, Unruh says the city is not renewing the camera contract, and she supports the decision.

"My view is public trust is the most important part of my job, so if they don't trust the Flock cameras, I'm fine with them being deactivated," she said.

Following Monday's vote, South Lyon City Councilmember Alex Hansen said in a social media post, in part:

"The South Lyon Police Department has already covered the cameras less than 4 hours after this vote. Thank you to everyone who spoke up, showed up, emailed, and voiced your feedback."

Community members CBS News Detroit spoke with are split on the city council's decision.

Billy Les said if the cameras are used for good, keep them; if not, get rid of them.

"I think they are good because they get the criminals," Les said. "If you aren't doing anything bad, you shouldn't be worried about it. If police are using them wrong, they should be in trouble for sure."

The debate in South Lyon is with data and what's being tracked.

Those opposed to the Flock cameras say the information collected is not being regulated and not being used to protect residents, while those in favor of the cameras say the data helps with police investigations and finding missing people and criminals.

"I hope that in the future, when more guardrails come in, and people feel more comfortable with the technology, they will let South Lyon give them a try again," Unruh said.