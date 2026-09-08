St. Clair Shores residents call for police to suspend Flock camera use

The debate around the use of Flock cameras continues to spread throughout Southeast Michigan.

That debate continued Tuesday night during the St. Clair Shores City Council meeting.

Tuesday's city council meeting was packed with residents, with many of the same privacy and potential police abuse concerns coming up.

Many St. Clair Shores residents are voicing their concerns and asking the city council to suspend the use of all Flock cameras.

"So, I'm here to ask this council to suspend the use of the 12 Flock cameras in our city until we've done the work we all should've done before they went up over a year ago," said resident Daniel Farr during Tuesday's meeting.

In April 2025, the St. Clair Shores City Council approved the purchase of 12 Flock Safety cameras and agreed to a five-year contract worth more than $35,000.

"I have little doubt tomorrow we'll be following in the model of countries with much more intrusive systems," said Zach, a St. Clair Shores resident. "I don't want my family to grow up in a world where their movements are tracked, cataloged without their consent or a warrant."

"In places like Milwaukee and Florida, officers used Flock networks to track ex-partners and spouses," said St. Clair Shores resident Ronald Warren.

Council members who previously voted in support of Flock cameras now say that, a little more than a year later, they agree with many of their residents' concerns.

"We do need to make sure this technology does not outpace our rights," said St. Clair Shores City Council Member Chris Vitale.

"I'm not interested in government surveillance, I'm concerned about privacy too, so we'll work with the administration here after the meeting for the next two weeks, and we'll work with the police department and provide an update," said St. Clair Shores Mayor Kip Walby.

The St. Clair Shores City Council meets again on Sept. 22 and is expected to provide an update on the city's use of Flock cameras.