Mike Rogers rallies Metro Detroit voters in Rochester Hills

Republicans up and down the ballot made their final plea to voters Monday night in Rochester Hills at an event part of Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers' bus tour.

Rogers, a former congressman, has been at the center of what may be the most widely covered and most hostile Senate race in the country as he battles Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed. Rogers was joined by other Republicans who are on the ballot, including gubernatorial candidate John James, 10th Congressional District candidate Michael Bouchard and Secretary of State candidate Anthony Forlini.

"Thank you, everybody. Get out and vote, find somebody. Tomorrow, faith, family and freedom is on the ballot. Let's get this done," said Rogers.

Rogers spoke to a crowd of Republicans, hoping he can flip the Senate seat that Sen. Gary Peters has held for over a decade. While he currently trails in the polls, he hopes Democrats, namely Black voters from Detroit and Jewish voters from the suburbs, will turn out in larger numbers than normal for him, including a group of voters who said at the rally that they're voting for the Republican.

"Because today we have a candidate that can represent all of us. From Democrats and Republicans, and Independents to everyone from all walks of life and that's Mike Rogers," said one voter from Pontiac.

Rogers thanked the most prominent and controversial Democrat to back him, Congresswoman Haley Stephens, who endorsed him on Sunday. The endorsement drew criticism from Democratic leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell.

"But someone else had enough courage to believe that that was more important than party," said Rogers, pointing to the U.S. flag.

The Senate race has generated the most talk of any race in Michigan, but a group of Republicans, including James, is hoping to outperform their poll numbers on Tuesday.

"I've worked with President Biden to help end human trafficking, and I've worked with President Trump to help end EV mandates. I can work with anyone and everyone. I've been attacked by the far left for being too far right, and I've been attacked by the right for being too far left. In a purple Goldilocks state like Michigan, I might be just right," James said.