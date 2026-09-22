Mike Rogers calls for quick end to Iran war and temporary halt on U.S. diesel exports

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers is calling for a temporary embargo on U.S. diesel exports and a quick end to the war in Iran, saying Michigan families need relief from fuel costs now.

Rogers posted a video on social media on Monday afternoon, with the introduction, "The war in Iran needs to end to bring costs down — but Michigan families can't afford to wait. Here's what we can do now: place a temporary embargo on Diesel exports. American energy should provide relief to American families first."

In the video, Rogers said, "The war in Iran needs to end, and end quickly. When it does, energy costs will plummet."

The embargo he proposed would apply to diesel exports from the United States and is meant to increase the fuel supply available to farm equipment and commercial trucks.

In the meantime, Rogers said in the campaign video that he has called for the suspension of state and federal gas taxes, which, in Michigan, adds up to about 70 cents a gallon.

Michigan's base fuel tax rate is 52.4 cents a gallon, according to the state Treasury Department, and the federal tax adds 18.3 cents on gasoline and 24.3 cents on diesel, CBS Detroit reported last week. There was research at the congressional level this spring about the impact of revoking the federal gas tax, but that step has not happened. The federal gas tax has not been suspended since the Highway Trust Fund was created in 1956, according to prior CBS Detroit reporting.

Mike Rogers during a studio interview in July 2026 with CBS Detroit. CBS News Detroit

Diesel prices in Michigan broke records daily through much of the past few days, reaching $6.81 a gallon on Monday, Sept. 21, AAA figures showed. Regular unleaded averaged $4.91 that day, approaching the state record of $5.22 set in June 2022. Higher diesel costs also ripple into grocery and household prices, because the fuel moves the goods, a Michigan State University professor told CBS Detroit last week.

The war in Iran was among the questions addressed to Rogers during an interview in late July with CBS Detroit. Anchor Shaina Humphries noted that during his time in Congress representing Michigan's 8th Congressional District, Rogers served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and had experience in foreign relations.

Rogers said he would like the war to be "done as soon as possible," and that President Trump also shared that opinion.

"If it's not over as soon as everyone would like, do you think the president should have authorization from Congress to continue the war or to potentially start a new one?" Humphries asked.

"I mean, I don't mind giving the president authority to continue," Rogers replied. "You can't stop in mid-negotiation. I think that would not be good for America. But I want him to wrap it up. And my understanding is he's doing just that. He's negotiating to get this thing done. That's the right course of action. We want it done."

Rogers ran unopposed in the Republican primary on the August ballot, and now faces Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who won a narrow Democratic primary on Aug. 5, in the November general election. The seat is open because Democratic Sen. Gary Peters is not seeking reelection. Both candidates have agreed to debates on Oct. 8 and Oct. 21, CBS Detroit reported.

El-Sayed released a campaign statement after Rogers' comments, saying in part, "Mike Rogers is lying straight to our faces."

"After defending Donald Trump's illegal war in Iran for months as a 'win-win-win,' Mike Rogers is only flip-flopping now because gas hit $5 a gallon and diesel prices hit record highs," he added.

The above video originally aired on July 31, 2026.