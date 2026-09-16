Mike Rogers speaks out after skipping Michigan Senate debate: "We never agreed to it"

Republican Mike Rogers is defending his decision not to attend a Sept. 15 televised event with Democratic opponent Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan's U.S. Senate race, saying he never agreed to participate and accusing the moderator of favoritism.

"Well, first of all, it's not a debate. It's a town hall. We never agreed to it," Rogers said in a one-on-one with CBS News Detroit.

El-Sayed appeared at the Sept. 15 event on FOX 2 Detroit. The station said it invited both candidates on Aug. 5, and El-Sayed accepted the following day. Rogers' campaign says they never agreed to come. Rogers campaign released a statement, claiming favoritism, while also insinuating that the moderator was biased

"I mean, when you have someone who's already picked their candidate, you can't have a two-on-one event in a TV studio," Rogers said.

El-Sayed accused Rogers of avoiding a confrontation over his record and his support for President Trump.

"If I were him, I wouldn't debate me either," El-Sayed said after Tuesday's event.

He argued that Rogers did not want to answer questions about tariffs involving Canada or the cost of war. El-Sayed also criticized Rogers for taking time to speak at the Republican convention in Dallas while declining to speak at the Detroit event.

Rogers pushed back on the suggestion that he had failed to honor a commitment.

"We never agreed to it. We never had it on our schedule," Rogers said.

He also objected to the station's plan to leave a podium open for him, calling that approach "highly unprofessional." Rogers said voters will have opportunities to see the candidates debate.

"You're gonna get two debates right here in Michigan," he told CBS News Detroit.

Both candidates have agreed to debates on Oct. 8 and 21.