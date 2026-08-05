Watch live: Abdul El-Sayed speaks after winning Michigan's Democratic Senate primary

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, who CBS News projects as the winner in Michigan's Democratic U.S. Senate primary, plans to speak to news media on Wednesday morning about Tuesday's election.

His remarks will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Spirit of Detroit statue on Woodward Avenue in Detroit. CBS News Detroit plans to livestream the presentation.

This race attracted attention from across the country after current U.S. Senator Gary Peters, a Democrat, announced his plans to retire. The results are expected to have a significant impact on national politics both within the party and within the Senate.

Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow suspended her campaign last month, leaving the race in the hands of El-Sayed and U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens.

With the primary win, El-Sayed will face off against former Rep. Mike Rogers in November, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

El-Sayed is a former director of the Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services and before that, Detroit's health commissioner. Before his public service work, he was a tenure-track faculty member at Columbia University.

He announced his campaign for the Senate seat in April 2025.

Stevens released a congratulatory statement on Wednesday after the race results firmed up, promising her support to the fellow Democrat as the race moves into the general election cycle. Her remarks said, in part:

"I want to congratulate Abdul El-Sayed on winning the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. He is a doctor, a community health official, a Rhodes Scholar, and a dedicated Michigander. I am proud to offer my support as he takes on Mike Rogers in the general election.

"This was a thorough and rigorous campaign that brought out the full span of views within the Democratic Party - and that is why we have primaries. I am proud to have put up my hand to serve, and prouder to continue to work together to make sure this Senate seat remains blue, that we flip the United States Senate and continue the work for Michigan."