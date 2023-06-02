Justice Department closes Pence documents probe with no charges

Pence won't face charges for classified docs Pence will not face charges in classified documents probe 03:35

Washington — The Justice Department has closed its investigation into former Vice President Mike Pence's handling of classified documents and will not seek charges against him, multiple people familiar with the matter tell CBS News.

CBS News has learned that in a brief letter, the Justice Department advised Pence's attorney that the FBI and the DOJ's National Security Division have conducted their investigation into the potential mishandling of classified information. And that based on the findings, no criminal charges would be sought.

Two sources familiar with the Pence classified documents investigation tell CBS News that multiple aides were interviewed as part of the probe, including Pence's former chief of staff Marc Short, and the former vice president himself.

Federal investigators had been looking into the former vice president's handling of classified records after documents were discovered at his Indiana home earlier this year. NBC News first reported that Pence won't be charged.

The news comes days before Pence is expected to announce his presidential bid.