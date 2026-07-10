Mike Boynton Jr. named head coach for University of Michigan men's basketball

The University of Michigan named Mike Boynton Jr. as its new men's basketball head coach on Friday.

This will be Boynton's third season in Ann Arbor, having served as an assistant coach during one of the program's most successful runs. He was initially named interim coach as preparations began for the 2026-27 season.

"Mike is a veteran assistant with strong head coaching experience and a clear understanding of the standard we expect at Michigan," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said.

"Over the past two seasons, he has been an invaluable member of our staff, bringing stability, leadership and perspective during an important period of success. Our players and staff believe in his vision, are committed to his leadership and are excited for the opportunity to pursue great success together this season."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 29: Assistant coach Mike Boynton Jr. of the Michigan Wolverines looks on against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

The change in coaching leadership occurred after Dusty May was picked up by the Dallas Mavericks in June, making the move from college basketball to the NBA. May replaced Hall of Famer Jason Kidd as the head coach for the Mavericks.

Boynton was appointed head coach in an interim capacity after May's departure was announced.

The Wolverines captured their second national championship in 2026 and first since 1989.

"You couldn't ask for a better person to lead Michigan basketball. Mike has poured everything he has into this program from the day he got here," May said about his successor.

"I'm grateful to Warde for his confidence and thankful for the opportunity to lead this program," Boynton said. "We have built a championship culture and a standard that everyone associated with this program takes great pride in. We have an outstanding group of players, and I'm excited to get to work and continue the success we've established together."