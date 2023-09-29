Miguel Cabrera to stay on with Detroit Tigers in new role following retirement

(CBS DETROIT) - When Miguel Cabrera concludes his playing career on Sunday, he won't have far to travel for his next gig.

The Tigers announced Friday that Cabrera will serve as a special assistant to President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris.

"Lessons like how to deal with praise and pressure are exactly what we want Miguel teaching players throughout our organization," Harris said. "I'm honored to have him as part of our staff, and know he will continue to make the Tigers better in his new role."

Once a Tiger, always a Tiger.



The 40-year-old and 12-time All-Star is wrapping up a 25-year career that includes a World Series championship with the Florida Marlins in 2003, two American League MVP awards, an AL Triple Crown and four AL batting titles.

Last year, Cabrera became just the third player in Major League Baseball history to record 500 home runs, 3,000 hits, and have a .300 or better batting average, joining Hank Aaron and Willie Mays.

Cabrera and the Tigers close out their season against the Cleveland Guardians at 3:10 p.m. Sunday at Comerica Park.