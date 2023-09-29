NEXT Weather Forecast September 29, 2023 (Today)

Watch CBS News

Dry conditions today with warmer temperatures today, but not much sunshine. NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter tells us when we'll see sunshine, hot temps, and if more fog will form. www.cbsdetroit.com/weather
