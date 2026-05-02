Mid-Michigan man, 50, dead after being found under dam, police say

A 50-year-old man is dead after he was found under a dam in Midland, Michigan, on Saturday.

The Midland Police Department said officers responded to the Tittabawassee River near the dam on the Dow property around 11:45 a.m. for a report of an unmanned kayak that was stuck under the dam.

The officers learned a body, later identified as the Midland man, was stuck under the dam, according to police. Law enforcement then pulled him from the water.

The man died at the scene, police said. His name is being withheld while his family is notified.

According to police, an autopsy has been scheduled and, as of Saturday afternoon, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Midland is around 28 miles northwest of Saginaw, Michigan.