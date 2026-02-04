Mickey Lolich, Detroit Tigers great, 1968 World Series MVP, dies at 85

Mickey Lolich, a Detroit Tigers great and 1968 World Series MVP, has died, the Tigers organization confirmed. He was 85.

Lolich spent his first 13 Major League seasons with the Tigers — debuting in 1963 — and would go on to become one of the most dominant left-handed pitchers of the era.

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 06: Former Detroit Tigers player Mickey Lolich throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Tigers hosting the Oakland Athletics during Game One of the American League Divisional Series at Comerica Park on October 6, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

"Everyone with the Detroit Tigers extends their heartfelt condolences to Lolich's wife Joyce and the entire Lolich family. His legacy — on and off the field — will forever be cherished," the Tigers said in a statement.

During the 1968 World Series against Bob Gibson and the St. Louis Cardinals, Lolich recorded a 1.67 ERA and three complete-game wins, including the decisive Game 7, to win World Series MVP honors.

As a Tiger, the left-hander recorded seven seasons of 200 or more strikeouts and won at least 14 games in 10 straight seasons, while being named the team's Opening Day starter on seven occasions.

ST. LOUIS - OCTOBER 10: Detroit Tigers mob the pitcher Mickey Lolich, Gates Brown on the left and Dick McAuliffe on the right celebrating after winning Game Seven of the World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on October 10, 1968 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Focus On Sport/Getty Images) Focus On Sport

Lolich owns multiple Tigers records, including career strikeouts (2,679), single-season strikeouts (308), games started (459), shutouts (39) and postseason ERA (1.57) with a minimum of 40 innings pitched.

The Portland, Oregon, native was a three-time All-Star with the Tigers in 1969, 1971 and 1972, and finished second in Cy Young Award voting in 197.

Lolich pitched the 1976 season with the New York Mets, but retired after one season in New York. Lolich returned to baseball in 1978, signing with the San Diego Padres, where he finished his career following the 1979 season.

Lolich appeared in 586 games during his 16-year career, compiling a 217–191 record with a 3.44 ERA. He tossed 41 shutouts and 195 games. When he retired in 1979, Lolich had recorded more career strikeouts (2,832) than any other left-handed pitcher in MLB history, according to the Tigers. Lolich held the distinction until he was surpassed by Steve Carlton.

Lolich was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 1982 and the Croatian American Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.