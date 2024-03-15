Michigan's statewide tornado drill scheduled for March 20

(CBS DETROIT) - Severe Weather Awareness Week is March 17-23, and Michigan has scheduled a statewide tornado drill at 1 p.m. on March 20.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division(MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging residents to participate in the voluntary drill.

Here's what to know about tornado drills:

Know the difference: A tornado watch means conditions exist for a tornado to develop, whereas a tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

Know the signs of an approaching tornado: It includes a dark, often greenish sky; large hail; a large, dark low-lying cloud; and a loud roar, like a freight train.

Stay tuned to commercial radio or television broadcasts for news on changing weather conditions or approaching storms.

Develop an emergency preparedness kit with essential items such as a three-day water and food supply, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio, important family documents, and items that satisfy unique family needs.

Identify a safe place in your home for household members and pets to gather during a tornado.

Make sure everyone understands the tornado warning system in your area.

Engage with your local emergency manager to find out if they are participating.

"Last August, seven tornadoes touched down in Michigan in just one day," said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and MSP/EMHSD commander. "The tornadoes caused millions of dollars in damage, and unfortunately, two people lost their lives. As recovery efforts are still underway, it serves as an important reminder to take steps now to prepare and create a plan to protect your family, your home, and your pets."