Michigan's statewide tornado drill happening Wednesday

(CBS DETROIT) - State officials are encouraging residents to participate in a voluntary statewide tornado drill on Wednesday.

The drill will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22. This is during Michigan's Severe Weather Awareness Week, which is March 19-25.

"We are approaching the anniversary of the deadly EF3 tornado that devastated the city of Gaylord last year," said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. "It serves as an important reminder to take steps now to prepare and create a plan to protect your home, your family, and your pets."

Businesses, organizations and families are encouraged to participate in this tornado drill, but it is not required.

State officials say residents will hear alerts on TV and radio stations to alert them of the tornado drill and outdoor sirens if the local management agency is participating.

According to the National Weather Service, the state averages 15 tornadoes a year. It is important for people to know how to react to tornados quickly because, on average, tornadoes develop in 10 to 15 minutes.

State officials released the following tips on how to be ready for a tornado:

Know the difference: tornado watch means conditions exist for a tornado to develop; tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

Know the signs of an approaching tornado: dark, often greenish sky; large hail; a large, dark low-lying cloud; and a loud roar, like a freight train.

Stay tuned to commercial radio or television broadcasts for news on changing weather conditions or approaching storms.

Develop an emergency preparedness kit with essential items such as a three-day water and food supply, a NOAA Weather Radio, important family documents, and items that satisfy unique family needs.

Identify a safe place in your home for household members and pets to gather during a tornado.

Make sure everyone understands the tornado warning system in your area.