A look at Michigan's road infrastructure as EVs push forward

(CBS DETROIT) - Electric vehicles are causing concern for road safety and the cost of roadway repairs.

On average, EVs weigh 30% more than their gas-powered counterparts because of the batteries that power them. It's a problem because infrastructure in Michigan and across the U.S. has not caught up to this growing technology.

The appetite of consumers, however, is growing. In 2023, EV sales broke a record when more than 1.6 million units were sold in the U.S., which is 60% higher than the previous year.

But safety concerns for EVs are also growing. In July, a crash test was conducted by the Midwest Roadside Safety facility at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The study used a 7,000-pound 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup truck to test the guardrail safety of the EV at a speed of 60 miles per hour. The truck flew through the rail, and the protector didn't slow it down much either. The study noted that this is because most guardrails aren't designed to withstand the force of vehicles greater than 5,000 pounds.

"We have to rethink those things because roads and EV cars are going to be here," said Beverly Watts," president of COMTO Michigan, a nonprofit that focuses on training leaders for the rapidly evolving transportation industry. "Michigan can't stand by and stop while the world is advancing."

Watts says the weight of EVs on safety infrastructure is bad enough, but the hefty cars and trucks are also wreaking havoc on roadways. And they're creating potholes.

"You can't use the same old mix for new innovation," Watts said while referencing asphalt. "They're going to weigh more, and the road agencies in the state will have to adjust with those materials."

According to Wayne County Public Services, it costs taxpayers $220,000 per mile to resurface our roads.

Watts thinks Detroit and the state of Michigan could be primed to re-inventing an industry that it birthed, but says everyone must get on board.

"You want things better? Well, build back better," Watts said. "You want a quality product, and that can't happen fast. First, you have to work out kinks, then you have to get a design. That's going to take time."

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Michigan Department of Transportation for an interview about road safety and issues with potholes, but they declined. However, a representative with MDOT did tell our newsroom that it's an issue they're working with federal partners on.