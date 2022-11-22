Whitmer recognizes Nov. 22 as Adoption Day

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) are celebrating Adoption Day on Nov. 22, 2022. The day highlights families across Michigan who are being recognized as Exceptional Adoptive Families.

According to the governor's office, approximately 10,000 children are in foster care in Michigan, which includes more than 200 children on standby for a forever family through adoption.

The total number of children in foster care is down from nearly 14,000 in 2018.

Whitmer says the MDHHS focuses on keeping families together, reunifying children safely with their families, and finding adoptive homes more quickly when safe reunification is not possible as reasons for the decline.

"If they can't be safely reunified with their birth families, finding a family that's a good fit for adoption is the next best option for helping children grow up with the emotional support they need," said Elizabeth Hertel, director of the MDHHS.

Michigan courts will celebrate Adoption Day by finalizing adoptions, holding special events for adoptive families, and providing educational materials for citizens regarding the adoption process.

In addition to this, the 1,600 children who were adopted from the state's child welfare system in 2022.

"Every child deserves a loving home, and we will continue working together to ensure that all our kids have a strong solid foundation and strong start for the rest of their lives," said Whitmer.

You can find more information about Adoption Day, here. If you want to view the governor's full Adoption Day Proclamation, here.

If anyone is interested in adopting from foster care they can contact the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at 800-589-6273, or see biographies and photos of children available for adoption here.