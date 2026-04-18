Michigan's gas prices fell 14 cents in past 5 days, AAA fuel database shows

Michigan gas prices fell 14 cents during the past five days, with motorists paying an average of $3.84 a gallon on Saturday, AAA-The Auto Club Group reported.

To compare, the average gas price was $3.98 for regular unleaded on April 13.

AAA provides weekly gas price trends on Mondays, but also tracks the numbers on a daily basis through a national database. Gas prices in the state have been hovering around $4 a gallon. The national average trends a bit higher because of pricing in other states.

The highest point so far in 2026 happened on April 8, when Michigan gas prices averaged $4.07 for regular unleaded.

The prices for crude oil started going down after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, AAA said, and oil prices declined again on Friday.

The above video originally aired on April 3, 2026.