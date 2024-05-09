The five ticks most likely to bite people in Michigan, health experts say

(CBS DETROIT) - The weather is getting warmer in Michigan, which means residents should remember to be cautious about ticks.

Although ticks are present throughout the year, they are most active during the warmer months.

If you're working in the yard or planning a summer camping trip, these are the five most common ticks in Michigan to be aware of, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

American dog tick

The American dog tick, or Dermacentor variabilis, is located across Michigan's forests and grassy areas and are typically active from early May to November.

These types of ticks bite humans and companion animals. Rocky Mountain spotted fever and tularemia are diseases that people can get from these tick bites, but they are rare in Michigan.

Blacklegged tick

Blacklegged ticks, or Ixodes scapularis, is located in just about every county throughout Michigan and the ticks carry Lyme disease, the most common tick-borne disease in the state.

They are found on low forest vegetation, and often along trails.

Lone star tick

Lone star ticks, also known by Amblyomma americanum, are sometimes found in grassy or wooded areas in Michigan. Adult female ticks have a "lone star" spot on them, hence the name.

They are "an aggressive biter of humans and companion animals," according to health experts.

Woodchuck tick

The woodchuck tick, or Ixodes cookei, is a type of tick most often found on pets in Michigan.

They are usually found near skunk and woodchuck dens and bite companion pets near the dens. Occasionally, these types of ticks will bite humans and in rare cases spread the powassen encephalitis disease.

Brown dog tick

The brown dog tick, or the Rhipecephalus sanguineus, can sometimes be found in Michigan. They can live and breed in indoor conditions and are often present at kennels and shelters.

Health experts say good hygiene help prevent infestations.

These ticks carry the rocky mountain spotted fever, canine babesiosis and canine ehrlichiosis.

How to prevent tick bites and diseases

Health experts also shared some tips for preventing bites and tick-borne diseases.

Use insect repellents with no more than 30% DEET

Use repellents that contain permethrin on clothes

Check skin and clothes for ticks after being outside

Visit doctor if you have a fever, rash or body aches

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services put together a guide with more information about what the ticks look like, and how some of the rare diseases associated with tick bites affect humans.