Michigan's first self-service taproom opens in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's first self-service taproom opened this month in Oakland County months after a bill was signed to allow businesses to add self-dispensing machines.

Lincoln Tap, which is located at 330 E. Lincoln Ave. in Royal Oak, will be serving beers from Eastern Market Brewing Co. and Ferndale Project with more than 30 taps.

In July, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 656, also called Public Act 136 of 2022 and allows for "beer walls" and "tap walls" to be installed in bars and restaurants. The bill was introduced by Sen. Jim Runestad (R-White Lake).

"With the governor's signature of this measure, Michigan has now joined 45 other states that allow self-dispensing technology as an option for busy bars and restaurants — while also improving safety for consumers," Runestad said back in July.