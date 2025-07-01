Michigan's Double Up Food Bucks program adding more locations for 2025

Double Up Food Bucks Awareness Month is starting in Michigan, with Fair Food Network announcing July as its chosen month.

Founded by Fair Food Network in Detroit in 2009, Double Up Food Bucks is an essential community resource that helps Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients. Using a dollar-to-dollar match of up to $20 a day on purchases of fresh fruits and vegetables, the program has helped over hundreds of thousands of households, along with more than a thousand farmers.

With more than 230 stores and farmers markets participating already, 20 new locations are set to be added in the Double Up program this year.

"This July as we raise awareness about this vital resource, we're reminded that access to healthy food shouldn't be a luxury — it should be a guarantee for every Michigan resident," said Kate Krauss, CEO of Fair Food Network.

The network will celebrate its expansion with a monthlong schedule full of events, including raffles, giveaways, and opportunities to sign up for the program. The celebrations will be held at the following locations:

Grand Rapids: July 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Great Giant, 1226 Madison

Detroit: July 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Imperial Fresh Market, 14424 Schaefer Hwy.

Muskegon: July 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Muskegon Farmers Market, 242 W Western Ave.

Marquette: July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marquette Food Co-op, 502 W Washington St.

Flint: July 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hutchison Neighborhood Market, 6509 N Saginaw St.

Lansing: July 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Farmers Market at the Capitol, 100 N Capitol Ave.

Additional locations participating in Double Up Food Bucks, which includes sites in Adrian, Ann Arbor, Lambertville, Sterling Heights, Pontiac and Port Huron, can be found on the state's website.

"These events are great opportunities for families to learn more about the program, meet local farmers, and sample fresh and delicious produce," said Double Up Food Bucks Director Rachel Hoh.