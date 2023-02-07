Michigan's count day for students is Feb. 8

(CBS DETROIT) - The biannual Count Day for Michigan schools is on Wednesday, Feb. 8, which will help determine funding for schools.

The day is scheduled for twice a year, once in the fall and once in the spring. Public schools will tally the number of students in attendance and combine the spring count from the prior school year and the current school year's fall count.

According to the Michigan Department of Education, Count Day in the fall (first Wednesday in October) represents 90% of funding, while spring count (second Wednesday in February) represents the remaining 10%. Schools will receive $9,150 for every student accounted for.

State officials say students have 30 calendar days to return to school and attend all classes if they were absent on Count Day and it was excused. Students with unexcused absences have 10 days to return and attend classes.