Michigan's Adventure sold off from Six Flags to new owners, company says

Six Flags, which owns dozens of amusement parks across the U.S. and Canada, is selling Michigan's Adventure along with six of its other parks.

The company said it has "entered into definitive agreements" to sell seven of its parks to EPR Properties.

Michigan's Adventure & WildWater Adventure in Muskegon is among them. The amusement park features over 60 rides, including seven roller coasters. The water park features three wave pools and a collection of water slides.

Opening day for the 2026 season at Michigan's Adventure is May 22.

"This step allows us to concentrate on the Six Flags parks with the greatest potential for innovation, expansion, and elevated guest experiences," the company said.

All of the listed parks will continue normal operations for their 2026 season, the company said, with season passes and memberships to be honored during the year. The Six Flags branding will remain in use during 2026. And there will be no change to loyalty perks, hotel reservations or pricing for the coming season.

"In short, that means uninterrupted fun," Six Flags said. "We are confident in the future of these parks under the care of EPR and its operating partners, who have strong experience managing parks of this scale."

Any pricing and guest changes invoked by the new owner will take effect in 2027.

With the sale, Six Flags will continue to own 34 parks across North America. Those sites include Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio; Kings Island in Mason, Ohio; and Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan, Ontario.