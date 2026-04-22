Michiganders recycled more than 800,000 tons of material in 2025

On Earth Day, Michigan leaders announced a major environmental milestone: the state's recycling rate has reached a record high for the fifth year in a row.

According to new data released by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, or EGLE, Michiganders recycled more than 800,000 tons of material last year. The state's recycling rate has steadily increased since 2019 and now stands at 26%.

EGLE Materials Management Division Director Tracy Kecskemeti outlined the new data during a press conference at the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center, highlighting the continued growth in recycling across the state.

To put the numbers into perspective, Kecskemeti said the total amount of recyclable material collected last year weighs the equivalent of 10 Mackinac Bridges and would fill the football stadiums of the Detroit Lions, the University of Michigan, and Michigan State University, plus the entire 125‑acre Detroit Zoo.

Still, recycling can take extra effort for some residents. Simara Prywess, who lives downtown, says her apartment building doesn't offer recycling services.

"So we just moved in recently, and so we've been separating all of our recycling, and we're gonna plan to drop it off at our recycling center, but the hours aren't that great," Prywess said.

As part of the Earth Day event, EGLE and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources also focused on educating the next generation. Fourth‑ and fifth‑grade students took part in hands‑on recycling activities designed to teach them how to properly recycle different materials.

Vivian Lents, a fourth‑grade student at American Montessori Academy in Westland, said recycling plays an important role in protecting the planet.

"If we recycle, it can help us so we can have a cleaner world," Lents said.

In addition to environmental benefits, recycling also has a significant economic impact. According to EGLE, recycling and reuse activities support more than 72,000 jobs and contribute over $17 billion annually to Michigan's economy.