Michigan woman wins $500K scratch-off jackpot after store clerk's suggestion

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
An Upper Peninsula woman won a $500,000 lottery jackpot thanks to a suggestion from a store clerk. 

Amanda Hughes, 42, of Gwinn, bought her winning Wild Time 50X instant ticket at Kwik Trip, located at 301 M-553 in Marquette. 

"I don't play scratch-off tickets a lot, but I do buy one every once in a while," said Hughes in a news release. "When I was at the store, I asked for the $20 Wild Time game, but they had sold out of it, so the clerk suggested 50X Wild Time.  

"When I scratched the ticket off and saw the prize of $500,000, I wasn't sure if it was real at first. I thought I must not have read the instructions correctly, so I reread them and then went back into the store to scan the ticket and have the clerk look at it. It was surreal when I realized I really had just won $500,000!"  

With her winnings, Hughes plans to buy a house and then save the rest for her children. 

"I still can't believe this is real! This money is going to be life-changing for my family," said Hughes. 

Since the game launched in February 2024, players have won more than $67 million playing 50X Wild Time, according to the Michigan Lottery. Each $10 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000. More than $24 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including 52 $10,000 prizes. 

