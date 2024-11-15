Michigan woman wins $2 million playing scratch-off ticket

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 64-year-old Oakland County woman said she decided to "go for it" while she was standing in line at a Warren store and won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Strike It Rich instant game.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the $20 ticket at Meaad Enterprises LLC, located at 1950 East 12 Mile Road in Warren.

"I was in line to check out at the gas station, and the person in front of me bought several Strike It Rich tickets, so I decided to go for it and buy one too," the woman said in a statement. "I scratched the ticket off when I got in my car, and immediately locked the doors and signed the ticket when I saw I'd won $2 million. It still hasn't fully sunk in that I won!"

The woman elected to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million. She plans to use her winnings to pay off her car, complete home improvement projects and donate to charities.

"Winning is going to make a big difference for me and my family and it's going to change our lives," the player said.

The Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $14 million playing Strike It Rich since the game launched in October. Prizes range from $20 up to $2 million, and more than $92 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including two $2 million top prizes.