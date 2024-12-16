Michigan woman, 62, struck and killed after exiting her vehicle to secure cargo

(CBS DETROIT) — A 62-year-old Fowlerville woman was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle while she was securing cargo in the back of her van.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. Saturday on Elm Road between Holt and Van Orden in Leroy Township.

Deputies say the woman was driving northbound on Elm Road with an unidentified passenger when she suddenly stopped at a deer crossing, which caused some belongings in her vehicle to shift. The woman exited her van and attempted to resecure her cargo.

As the woman was outside of her van, a 44-year-old Webberville woman and a child were traveling northbound on Elm Rd and maneuvered around the van to avoid a collision. However, the Webberville driver reportedly hit the Fowlerville woman.

First responders performed CPR and other life-saving measures at the scene, but deputies say the woman's injuries were too severe, and she was pronounced dead in an ambulance.

The driver of the other vehicle and a child were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing, but investigators believe the driver of the oncoming vehicle may have taken evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Deputy Phil Martin at 517-676-8444, ext. 1952.