Michigan woman "shocked and excited" after winning $300K on scratch-off lottery ticket

A Michigan woman was "shocked and excited" after winning $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery's Safe Cracker Cashword instant game.

The 26-year-old Ottawa County woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Speedway, located at 1815 Baldwin Street in Jenison.

"I don't usually play Cashword games, but the store was out of the two tickets I usually play, so I bought two Safe Cracker Cashword tickets instead," said the player in a statement. "I scratched one of the tickets before going to bed and saved the other one for the morning.

"I scratched the ticket as soon as I woke up and counted the words over and over again when I realized I had 10. I was shocked and excited but tried to stay calm when I realized I'd just won $300,000. It still doesn't feel real."

With her winnings, the player plans to pay off her car, invest, and then save the rest.

Since the game first launched in December 2024, the Michigan Lottery says players have won $26 million playing the Safe Cracker Cashword instant game. Every $5 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. More than $10 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including a $300,000 top prize.