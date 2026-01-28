Michigan woman sentenced to prison for identity theft, posing as a nurse for third time

A Michigan woman accused of identity theft and posing as a registered nurse for a third time was sentenced to 75 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Leticia Gallarzo, 51, formerly of Wayland, Michigan, pleaded guilty in October 2023 to fraud and aggravated identity theft. Federal prosecutors say Gallarzo fled the state of Michigan while awaiting sentencing and fraudulently obtained a job as a registered nurse in Illinois and California.

She was arrested near Los Angeles and sent back to Michigan.

Federal prosecutors say Gallarzo worked as a nurse at a Michigan nursing home between August 2022 and May 2023. Prosecutors say she got a job after posing as a nurse who was licensed in the state and made a fake nursing license, diploma and identification documents.

Prosecutors say Gallarzo was promoted to supervise other health care workers at the nursing home. Her employer later uncovered her identity and reported her to authorities after her performance faltered, and she was demoted.

The FBI investigated the case.

Federal prosecutors say this is the third time Gallarzo has been convicted of posing as a nurse. She was convicted in 2016 bythe Kent County Prosecutor's Office and in 2017 by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern Distict of Texas.

"This is far more than a fraud case. Nurses make life and death decisions for the people under their care, and everyone has the right to expect that their health is being attended to by a person with extensive medical training," said U.S. Attorney Timothy VerHey. "It is shocking that Gallarzo would repeatedly put herself in such a position, without any of the necessary training, just because she wanted money. I am very happy to say that our investigation has not disclosed anyone physically harmed by Gallarzo's conduct, but that is just a happy accident and not because of anything she did. Gallarzo richly deserved the 75-month sentence imposed by Judge Maloney."