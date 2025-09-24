Michigan woman sentenced for murder, accused of stabbing husband 14 times

A Michigan woman accused of stabbing her husband 14 times has been sentenced on second-degree murder charges.

Betsy McIntyre, 69, of Irons, was sentenced Monday to 20 to 40 years in prison.

In August, McIntyre pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the May 11, 2025, stabbing death of her husband. She was initially charged with first-degree murder.

"I hope this sentence brings some measure of justice for the victim's family," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "As Attorney General, my office has consistently stepped in to support counties during times of vacancies. Without this assistance, prosecutions would stall, murderers would walk free, and victims would be denied justice. This work is only possible because of the resources provided through our budget, and any shutdown or drastic cuts would take that away from Michigan residents when they need it most."

The Michigan Department of Attorney General prosecuted the case and took over the prosecutorial functions in Lake County in June, following the resignation of the Lake County prosecuting attorney. The department will continue serving in this capacity until the prosecuting attorney vacancy is filled.