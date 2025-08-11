Michigan woman pleads guilty to stabbing husband to death

A 15-year-old was killed during attempted armed robbery; weather and other top stories.

A 15-year-old was killed during attempted armed robbery; weather and other top stories.

A 15-year-old was killed during attempted armed robbery; weather and other top stories.

A Michigan woman accused of stabbing her husband 14 times has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

As part of the plea agreement, Betsy McIntyre, 69, of Irons, will be sentenced to no less than 20 years in prison and no more than 40 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections. McIntyre, who was initially charged with first-degree murder, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on Monday.

State prosecutors say McIntyre stabbed her husband to death on May 11, 2025.

"This conviction ensures justice is served for the victim and his loved ones," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "My office remains committed to supporting Lake County during this transition and ensuring violent offenders are held accountable."

McIntyre will be sentenced at a later date.