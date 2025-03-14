Michigan woman plans to buy new home after winning $1 million on scratch-off lottery ticket

A Kent County woman plans to buy a new home after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Wild Cherry instant game.

"The store didn't have the game I wanted to buy, so I decided to try my luck on the Wild Cherry game," said the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous. "I scratched the bar code and scanned the ticket. When I read the message that I needed to file a claim, I thought I had won $10,000.

"I gave the ticket back to the clerk and had her check it. She helped me scratch the rest of it off, and when she saw I had hit $1 million, she screamed, 'She just won $1 million!'"

The player elected to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000. After purchasing a new home, she plans to save the rest of her winnings.

According to the Michigan Lottery, players have won more than $25 million playing the Wild Cherry instant game since it first launched in September 2024. Each $10 ticket allows players the chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $27 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including one $1 million top prize and 14 $10,000 prizes.