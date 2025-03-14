Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan woman plans to buy new home after winning $1 million on scratch-off lottery ticket

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

House explosion in Garden City; JD Vance to visit Michigan; and more top stories
House explosion in Garden City; JD Vance to visit Michigan; and more top stories 04:00

A Kent County woman plans to buy a new home after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Wild Cherry instant game.

"The store didn't have the game I wanted to buy, so I decided to try my luck on the Wild Cherry game," said the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous. "I scratched the bar code and scanned the ticket. When I read the message that I needed to file a claim, I thought I had won $10,000.

"I gave the ticket back to the clerk and had her check it. She helped me scratch the rest of it off, and when she saw I had hit $1 million, she screamed, 'She just won $1 million!'" 

The player elected to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000. After purchasing a new home, she plans to save the rest of her winnings. 

According to the Michigan Lottery, players have won more than $25 million playing the Wild Cherry instant game since it first launched in September 2024. Each $10 ticket allows players the chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $27 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including one $1 million top prize and 14 $10,000 prizes.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.