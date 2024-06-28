Michigan woman, 81, accused of hiding evidence for grandson in drive-by shooting linked to his ex's new boyfriend

(CBS DETROIT) - An 81-year-old woman, her son and grandson have been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting involving an ex's new boyfriend, police said.

Tyler Fistler, Derek Lee Morris and Jaraldine Morris have been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Macomb County involving Fistler's ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. Eastpointe Police Department

The drive-by shooting happened at 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday at a home in the 16000 block of Forest.

Tyler Michael Fistler, 21, allegedly fired multiple shots at the house before leaving the scene. Police say the incident was connected to an ongoing dispute with his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.

There were multiple people inside the home when the shooting occurred, including six children. No one was injured.

After the shooting, Fistler went to a home in St. Clair County, which belonged to his grandmother, identified as Jaraldine Morris.

Authorities executed a search warrant, and they recovered evidence that the grandmother hid for Fistler.

Fistler was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, using computers to commit a crime, tampering with evidence, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, discharge of a firearm in or at a building, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and malicious use of telecommunications services-domestic relationship.

He was arraigned and given a $100,000 cash/surety bond. Fistler was also ordered to wear a GPS steel cuff tether and he cannot have access to a device that can connect to the internet if released. He also cannot have any contact with any of the victims.

His grandmother, Morris, was charged with tampering with evidence, accessory after the face of a felony and lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation.

She was arraigned and given a $50,000 cash/surety bond. If released, she must wear a GPS tether.

In addition, Fistler's father, Derek Lee Morris, who was with him the night of the shooting, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit assault with intent to murder, accessory after the fact of a felony and lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation.