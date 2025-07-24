Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan woman accused of calling in fake bomb threat to have appointment canceled

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Oakland County road worker killed, 2 others injured and more top stories
Oakland County road worker killed, 2 others injured and more top stories 04:00

A Michigan woman was arrested after she allegedly called in a fake bomb threat last week in Genesee County to have an appointment canceled.

According to Sheriff Chris Swanson, 35-year-old Candice Williams called the county clerk's office sometime after 9 a.m. on July 14 to report a bomb at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office in Flint.

Swanson says they evacuated both the clerk's office and MDHHS. 

He says an investigation revealed that the threat was fake, and Williams called in the threat to have her appointment at MDHHS cancelled. She is accused of making the call from a gas station.

"That bomb threat called in by Williams, who we did not know at the time, it taxed the system, police, fire, EMS, explosive dogs. We have Flint PD and State Police and U of M working with us, making sure that we not only secure the scene, but also identify if there really is a bomb," he said.

Williams is charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony.

"There's a heavy price to pay for simply calling in a bomb threat," Swanson said. "It strikes panic in the community, and it upends all the daily activities ... You do this, you're going to be held accountable, especially in this county."

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue