Michigan woman accused of calling in fake bomb threat to have appointment canceled

A Michigan woman was arrested after she allegedly called in a fake bomb threat last week in Genesee County to have an appointment canceled.

According to Sheriff Chris Swanson, 35-year-old Candice Williams called the county clerk's office sometime after 9 a.m. on July 14 to report a bomb at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office in Flint.

Swanson says they evacuated both the clerk's office and MDHHS.

He says an investigation revealed that the threat was fake, and Williams called in the threat to have her appointment at MDHHS cancelled. She is accused of making the call from a gas station.

"That bomb threat called in by Williams, who we did not know at the time, it taxed the system, police, fire, EMS, explosive dogs. We have Flint PD and State Police and U of M working with us, making sure that we not only secure the scene, but also identify if there really is a bomb," he said.

Williams is charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony.

"There's a heavy price to pay for simply calling in a bomb threat," Swanson said. "It strikes panic in the community, and it upends all the daily activities ... You do this, you're going to be held accountable, especially in this county."