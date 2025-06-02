Parts of Michigan currently at risk of wildfire spread, air quality alerts issued

Wildfire continues to be a significant risk in Michigan, with much of the state under notices for elevated wildfire potential.

Specifically, a Red Flag Warning alerting to the potential for critical fire weather conditions is in effect until 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CST Monday across Western Upper Michigan.

Low humidity and southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph mean "any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly," the National Weather Service in Marquette posted. "Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, fireworks, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire."

In addition, the National Weather Service bureaus that handle notices for the Lower Peninsula showed an Elevated Fire Risk for several counties in Eastern Upper Michigan, Northern Lower Michigan and Western Lower Michigan in their announcements Monday morning.

There have already been several small wildfires reported and brought under containment in Michigan in recent days, according to the maps at the FireWeatherAvalanche website. Those locations were in Delta, Lake, Mackinac, Manistee and Newaygo counties.

Roscommon County was the scene of another fire Sunday, where Michigan State Police assisted Michigan Department of Natural Resources officers with aviation views from an MSP helicopter.

Air quality advisories

Summer wildfires are not just a regional weather issue, but an international one.

Drifting smoke from dozens of wildfires in Canada has been contributing to smoky, hazy skies in the United States for days. Michigan has been in the path of those smoke drifts at times, with air quality advisories issued for the entire state on Friday.

Another round of air quality advisories because of Canadian smoke was issued Monday for counties in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.