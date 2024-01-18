Authorities searching for suspects in alleged sexual assault at Michigan Walmart store

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are working to identify three men allegedly connected to a sexual assault that occurred at a Walmart store in Michigan last month.

On the evening of Dec. 19, a trooper responded to the Walmart location in Garfield Township after receiving a report of a sexual assault.

The victim told the trooper that while she was in the produce section of the store, the three men walked close to her as she had her back turned, and one of the men assaulted her.

State police say the victim reported the assault to management at Walmart, and they retrieved security footage of the men.

The three suspects were driving a white, early 200s model Chevrolet Silverado with a crew cab.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post at 231-938-0714.