Michigan voters beginning to return absentee ballots, voter database shows

With less than a week since absentee voting began in Michigan for the Nov. 3 election, more than 40,000 voters have already returned their ballots.

The Michigan Voting Dashboard, run by the Michigan Secretary of State's office, began tracking the midterm election process on Wednesday. There are 7,385,080 registered voters in the state as the voting season begins. The database will show numbers for absentee ballot returns, early in-person voting and Election Day voting as the election season continues.

From those registered voters, 1,958,369 people have signed up for permanent vote-by-mail. Voters can also request one-time absentee ballots. No reason is required for Michigan voters to vote absentee, also known as vote-at-home or vote-by-mail. The ballots can be returned by mail, to a designated ballot drop box or to a local election clerk's office.

Michigan voters will choose their next governor, secretary of state and attorney general. All state House and state Senate seats will be contested, as will the state's 13 U.S. House districts and the open U.S. Senate race to replace retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters.

Two statewide proposals are also on the ballot, as are local municipal races and measures.

The above video originally aired on Sept. 22, 2026.