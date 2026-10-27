Michigan voters have returned 1.3 million ballots with one week until Election Day

Michigan voters have returned 1,392,170 ballots with one week to go for the Nov. 3 election, the Michigan Secretary of State says.

The Michigan Voting Dashboard says 18.8% of Michigan's 7,409,996 active registered voters have submitted their ballots as of Tuesday morning. This includes 1,176,375 absentee ballots returned to local election clerks and 215,795 early in-person ballots cast.

That's an uptick from the 16.4% voter turnout posted on Monday when 1,074,73 absentee ballots had been returned and 138,686 early voters counted.

What's on the ballot?

Michigan voters will choose their next governor, secretary of state and attorney general. All state House and state Senate seats will be contested, as will the state's 13 U.S. House districts and the open U.S. Senate race to replace retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters.



Two statewide proposals are also on the ballot, as are local municipal races and measures.

How to vote

Absentee voter season began on Sept. 24, when election clerks started mailing ballots to those who had already requested one or are on the permanent absentee voter list.

Early in-person voting started on Oct. 19 in some communities and on Oct. 24 across the state.

If you plan to vote on Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. Most of Michigan is in the Eastern time zone; a few counties in the Upper Peninsula are in the Central time zone. If you are in line by 8 p.m. local time, you have the right to vote.

Voter eligibility

Those who are eligible to vote in Michigan are age 18 on Election Day, are U.S. citizens, and are Michigan residents.

You can check your sample ballot, voter registration status, early in-person voting location and Election Day voting location at Michigan.gov/vote.

The above video originally aired on Oct. 26, 2026.