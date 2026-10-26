Detroit sets new record for early voting ahead of the November midterm

Early voting is off to a strong start across Southeast Michigan, with thousands of Detroiters already casting their ballots ahead of Election Day.

More than 2,300 Detroiters voted early Saturday, setting a new record. By early Monday afternoon, that total had grown to 4,476.

Detroit's goal is 10,000 early voters, said city Clerk Janice Winfrey.

"Gas prices, grocery prices, cost of living. You know, every other day it's a recall of some food that we eat. I think people are tired of this. I think they want something different, and if you want something different, you have to do something different," Winfrey said.

Winfrey said the city is running about double what they saw in 2024, but that doesn't necessarily mean more votes overall.

"We've been pushing that make a plan, vote early, but typically you see less activity at the precincts on Election Day when you have a hearty early vote," she said.

For first-time U.S. voter Karma Sabbah, early voting made it easier to cast her ballot around work.

"I was just so excited, and I wanted to get it through. I didn't want to miss my chance to vote because of work or anything, so I just decided to vote early first day. Saturday, I was there," said Sabbah.

Sabbah became a U.S. citizen less than a year ago, making this her first election. She says her desire to participate stems from a desire to ensure her rights – and those of the people in her community – are protected.

"I think younger people should go and vote, and I think their voice matters, and I think they should feel like they have a say in what goes on, where their money goes, and who they want to put in those positions," said Sabbah.

Early voting continues through Nov. 2.