Michigan volunteers prepare aid for those impacted by Hurricane Melissa

Recovery crews everywhere, including one nonprofit in Michigan, are preparing to respond in Jamaica after it was hit by Hurricane Melissa on Tuesday.

For days, Disaster Relief at Work (DRAW), a nonprofit that assists people during natural disasters, has been getting ready to help people in Jamaica. DRAW helps victims of natural disasters take their first steps towards normalcy.

"The moment we put the lid on this, the next time it's opened it's going to be opened by someone who is recovering by something awful," said executive director Greg Martin.

Hundreds of volunteers from all over filled tubs with supplies at the organization's warehouse in Waterford, Michigan. The supplies will either help with clean up or get victims by as they try to rebuild their lives.

The nonprofit says it has been keeping a close eye on Melissa.

Martin says with the amount of rain, the destructive winds and the possibility of mudslides, Melissa has the characteristics of some of the worst storms he's ever seen.

"This particular hurricane is the combination of three hurricanes we have responded to in the past," said Martin. "Having walked through the recovery with other people in those storms, we know those people are going to go through similar recovery."

Through their global partners, Martin says they have gotten in contact with churches in Jamaica.

Once they have secured a location, they plan to initially send 700 of these buckets by Friday and follow up to see what is needed next.