Marine veteran in Metro Detroit receives new roof from local company

A Marine veteran in Waterford, Michigan, has a new roof thanks to his neighbor and a local roofing company.

"They already have everything all torn off," said Jared Holt. "My roof was just really old, it was kind of something that every time I pulled into the driveway, I looked at and I knew it was this really large expense that was coming for me and my family."

Holt said his military service had him and his family living all over the country, which made it difficult to put down roots. But a neighbor in Waterford took notice and nominated him for a new roof.

"When you're in the Marines, you know you do move around quite a bit, and so being able to have somebody be neighborly and have that relationship has been awesome," he said.

Steve McCusker, the owner and founder of Roof One, and his crew installed the new roof completely out of pocket. McCusker said he grew up as a military brat, so giving back like this is a no-brainer.

"I saw the struggles of people coming home," he said.

McCusker said his crew of about 22 people got to work at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, and by the afternoon, the project should be all wrapped up.

Holt said having that major expense taken care of meant a lot to him, especially as the holiday season approaches.

"It really just takes a massive expense that we were in the process of saving for, so now we maybe can take a small percentage of that that we were saving and have a really nice holiday," he said.