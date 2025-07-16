Michigan troopers find $1.8M worth of cocaine during traffic stop on I-75 in Monroe County

Body found in Melvindale park; Dearborn vote on short-term rentals; and other top stories

Michigan State Police seized $1.8 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-75 in Frenchtown Township.

Officers with the Monroe Post Commercial Vehicle Enforcement pulled over the driver of a 2018 Kenworth truck tractor with a flatbed around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday near the northbound I-75 weigh station in Frenchtown Township after the driver allegedly failed to stop at the scales.

The truck driver, a 26-year-old Ontario, Canada, man, reportedly told police that he was returning to Canada after picking up a load in Ohio.

While searching the truck, police allegedly found four U-Haul cardboard boxes in the trailer storage compartment. Police say the boxes held a total of 70 vacuum-sealed packages and that random packages tested positive for cocaine.

The estimated street value of the cocaine seized is $1.8 million, according to police.

The man was arrested and is being held at the Monroe County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine over 1,000 grams.

The Monroe City Police Department K-9 team and Monroe Area Narcotics Team and Investigative Services assisted in the seizure.