Michigan trooper injured after suspected intoxicated driver strikes patrol car on I-94

A Michigan State Police trooper was injured early Monday morning after a suspected intoxicated driver crashed into a patrol car, police said.

The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. Monday on westbound I-94 near Merriman Road in Romulus, when the driver of a 2013 Lincoln MKZ lost control and crashed into the driver's side of the patrol car before striking two other vehicles and coming to a rest in the middle lanes of traffic, authorities said.

According to police, the trooper was in a marked vehicle with emergency lights and pot lights activated when the driver struck her patrol car.

Romulus fire crews removed the trooper from her car and transported her to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 32-year-old driver of the MKZ showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody and brought to a local hospital for a blood draw.

No one else was injured in the crash.

"We were extremely lucky that there were only minor injuries in this preventable crash," said MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw in a statement. "This crash serves as a reminder of two things. One, that if you see emergency vehicles on the side of the road to slow down and move over a lane. And two, there is never a reason to drive impaired. Ever."