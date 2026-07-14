Complaint filed by Chris Partridge alleges University of Michigan covered up sign-stealing scheme

An amended complaint by former University of Michigan football coach Chris Partridge alleges that school leaders concealed their knowledge of the sign-stealing scheme that was under investigation by the NCAA.

The updated complaint, filed in June, maintains its original claim that Partridge was wrongfully terminated in 2023 after he advised a player to retain a lawyer ahead of the player's interview with the NCAA. The lawsuit names former President Santa Ono, current athletic director Warde Manuel and Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti.

The complaint alleges that Ono and Manuel uncovered evidence of the sign-stealing scheme while investigating former offensive coordinator Matt Weiss in 2023. Weiss faced criminal charges for allegedly hacking into hundreds of female student-athletes' accounts and stealing private photos and videos.

The lawsuit claims that after finding the evidence on Weiss' computer, university leaders withheld the information from the public record and from the NCAA. According to the lawsuit, Ono instructed his office and athletic department employees, including Manuel, not to take notes or use their cell phones during a meeting discussing the evidence.

"... the University failed to hold itself accountable for the 'sign-stealing' scheme, in violation of both its NCAA requirements," read the lawsuit.

CBS News Detroit reached out to U of M for comment. The university says it "typically does not comment on legal matters."

CBS News Detroit also reached out to Ono's current employer, the Ellison Institute of Technology (EIT) in Oxford, for comment and is awaiting a response. Ono, who was named U of M president in 2022, stepped down from his position in 2025 to pursue the presidential role at the University of Florida. However, Ono was rejected by the Florida Board of Governors.

Ono was later named global president at EIT.

Following his termination, Partridge was named outside linebackers coach with the Seattle Seahawks, which recently won Super Bowl LX.

The NCAA's investigation into the sign-stealing scandal led to a three-game suspension against former head coach Jim Harbaugh during the 2023 season. In 2025, the organization handed down hefty fines after the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions panel found that between 2021 and 2023, Michigan committed violations involving "an off-campus, in-person scouting scheme, impermissible recruiting inducements and communications, head coach responsibility rules, individuals' failures to cooperate and Michigan's failure to monitor."

The allegations involved former university staffer Connor Stalions, who later resigned.

According to the lawsuit, Patridge denies interfering with the NCAA's investigation or telling the player to be dishonest. He claims that he was made out to be a "scapegoat" by Ono, Manuel and Petitti. The lawsuit alleges that Manuel offered to terminate Partridge in exchange for dismissing U of M and former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's legal claims against Petitti and the Big Ten amid the NCAA investigation.

"The University of Michigan unjustly terminated Partridge's employment and spread false and damaging information regarding his professional conduct, tarnishing Partridge's hard-earned reputation and inflicting irreparable harm on to his career and personal well-being," read the lawsuit.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Big Ten for comment and is awaiting a response.

Partridge was largely cleared of any wrongdoing.

Note: The video originally aired on March 12, 2026.