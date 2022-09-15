Teenage boxer from Michigan wins it all at the Boxing Golden Gloves

Michigan teenage boxer wins it all at the Boxing Golden Gloves

Michigan teenage boxer wins it all at the Boxing Golden Gloves

(CBS DETROIT) - Kentrell Rouser is not just some amateur boxer from Michigan, he is now the best 139-pounder in the country.

Kentrell Rouser, a 19-year-old native of Pontiac, won the 2022 Golden Gloves back in August. Courtesy of Kentrell Rouser

The 19-year-old native of Pontiac won the 2022 Golden Gloves back in August.

Not only did Rouser win his weight class, but he has also named the outstanding boxer of the national tournament.

What is amazing about Rouser is the fact that he has less than 20 total fights on his amateur boxing passport.

Each day, he travels to the former WBC Junior Middleweight Champion Tony Harrison's Superbad Gym in Detroit.

"That's where I got the best sparring in the country and that allowed me, to go and win," Rouser says.

The future looks bright for Kentrell Rouser, who has his eyes set on winning the Golden Gloves next year as well as representing America in the next Olympic games.