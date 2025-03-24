Michigan teen, parents charged in death of 87-year-old man hit by dirt bike

Hospital shooting suspect charged with attempted murder and more top stories

A teenage dirt bike rider and his parents have been charged in the aftermath of an accident that killed a Rogers City man in northern lower Michigan.

The pedestrian-dirt bike crash happened about 7 p.m. on March 1 in Presque Isle County, with troopers from the Michigan State Police, Alpena Post, witnessing the incident.

The victim, an 87-year-old who was walking to his mailbox at the time, was airlifted to a hospital and died on March 5 as a result of his injuries, the MSP's Seventh District reported.

The dirt bike operator was not injured.

The investigation went to the Presque Isle County Prosecutor's Office for review, and arrest warrants were issued. On March 14, troopers apprehended a 15-year-old and arrested his parents on charges resulting in the crash.

The teenager had a preliminary hearing in juvenile court on the following charges:

Homicide-manslaughter-involuntary.

Homicide-manslaughter with a motor vehicle.

Reckless driving causing death.

Moving violation causing death.

Driving-reckless.

In the meantime, his parents were arraigned in 89th District Court in Presque Isle County each on one count operating-ORV-parent allowing a child under 16. Their next court appearance is scheduled for April 1.